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News Destruction of Russian equipment Attacks on Crimea
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In occupied Crimea, Armed Forces of Ukraine hit control tower of Saki airfield and UAV repeater, - General Staff

The AFU struck Russian military facilities in Crimea: among the targets is the Saki airfield

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the control tower at the airfield "Saki" in Novofedorivka and a relay station used to control attack UAVs near Chornomorsk.

According to Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

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"On August 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Crimea," the statement said.

For example, in the Novofedorivka area, the control tower at the "Saki" airfield was hit.

In addition, in the Chornomorskyi area, a relay station used to control "Geran"/"Gerbera" strike UAVs was damaged.

Consequences of the damage

"Striking these targets weakens the enemy's ability to maintain the military airfield and control attack drones," the military emphasized.

The General Staff noted that operations against the enemy’s key targets are ongoing. Ukraine’s defense forces are systematically reducing the enemy’s ability to conduct combat operations and sustain its military formations.

Read more: 185 combat clashes on frontline since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

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drone (2876) Armed Forces HQ (5470) Crimea (2459) elimination (7784)
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