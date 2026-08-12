185 combat clashes on frontline since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Since the start of Wednesday, 12 August, 185 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline. The largest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors.

This is stated in the General Staff’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The aggressor carried out 56 air strikes using 183 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,597 kamikaze drones for attacks, and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 1,982 times.

Situation in the north

Three combat clashes have occurred in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors since the start of the day. The enemy carried out an air strike using three guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 36 times, including three attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions eight times near Starytsia and towards the settlements of Vilkhuvatka and Kolodiazne. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Ukrainian positions eight times near Starytsia and towards the settlements of Vilkhuvatka and Kolodiazne. One combat clash is still ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack towards Novoplatonivka.

See more: AFU unmanned systems units carried out over 449,000 missions in July – General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman sector near Novoselivka and towards Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces stopped 20 attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne and Kryva Luka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders launched two attacks near Fedorivka Druha and towards Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar and towards the settlements of Dolha Balka and Toretske. One combat clash is ongoing.

The enemy launched 24 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Udachne and Molodetske and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Ivanivka, Novyi Donbas, Svitlo, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers were killed and 13 wounded in this sector today. One artillery system, eight vehicles and 20 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. One tank, one multiple-launch rocket system, five artillery systems, three UAV control posts, two vehicles, four pieces of special equipment and 93 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 308 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks towards Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Enemy "Buk-M3," command and observation post, and six enemy UAV control stations were destroyed, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa and Novoselivka.

towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa and Novoselivka. In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance towards Novoiakovlivka and Prymorske.

towards Novoiakovlivka and Prymorske. In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped three assault operations towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the other sectors.

Read more: Defence Forces strike Tobolskneftekhim petrochemical plant in Russia’s Tyumen region – General Staff