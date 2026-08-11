Enemy "Buk-M3," command and observation post, and six enemy UAV control stations were destroyed, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically striking key enemy targets, steadily reducing the enemy’s ability to conduct combat operations and maintain the functioning of its military formations.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Air defense systems and depots were hit

Specifically, on August 11, the following were hit:

a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system in the Topol area of Luhansk Oblast;

an enemy command and observation post in the Terebreno area of Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation;

enemy logistics depots in Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast.

Read more: Wildberries’ new logistics hub has been hit in Voronezh, and more than 40 facilities in occupied Crimea have come under attack, - Madyar

Strikes on enemy command posts

Among other things, on August 10, six enemy UAV command posts were struck in the areas of Shevchenko-Pershyi, Komar, and Veselyi in Donetsk Oblast; Khodyakovka in Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation; and Zaliznychne and Nesterianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Striking targets of this level significantly reduces the combat capabilities of enemy formations across several operational fronts simultaneously. Operations against key targets are ongoing. Ukraine’s defense forces are increasing their effectiveness and weakening the enemy’s offensive potential," the General Staff emphasized.

Watch more: Black Forest artillery reconnaissance troops strike command post of Russian S-300 system. VIDEO