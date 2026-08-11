Wildberries’ new logistics hub has been hit in Voronezh, and more than 40 facilities in occupied Crimea have come under attack, - Madyar

Unmanned systems forces struck the Wildberries logistics hub in Voronezh, Russia, as well as energy facilities in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Voronezh

"The last package — left the chat. The irony of fate for the SMO quartermaster: highly flammable kinetic sand was delivered as the final package by the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird to the brand-new Wildberries logistics hub in Voronezh. Burned to death at work," the message reads.

Also, according to Madyar, firefighters continue to battle blazes at the oil refinery in Orsk.

Read more: Enemy S-400, Pantsir and Russian warehouse in Crimea hit, - General Staff

Strikes in the occupied territories

Unmanned aerial systems struck military and energy facilities in occupied Crimea. A total of 43 locations were successfully struck.

"We took down just one single dry-cargo ship belonging to the shadow fleet in the Black Sea, destroyed a 'Buk M3' air defense system, and struck logistical support warehouses, an ammunition warehouse, and power distribution centers in Berdiansk, Mariupol, and other locations and targets," the commander added.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting with military: new operations for strikes on Russia adjusted and approved

Background

On the night of August 11, a massive fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics complex in Russia's Voronezh Region. Before the fire started, local residents reported hearing explosions.

Read more: 40-day strike operation against Russia is more of political statement, quick results should not be expected – Hlushko