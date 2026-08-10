Zelenskyy holds meeting with military: new operations for strikes on Russia adjusted and approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command and Acting Defence Minister Khmara.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to Zelenskyy, important military issues were addressed today.

"We discussed personnel proposals. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, in coordination with Ihor Skybiuk and Yevhenii Khmara, presented a vision for changes. Some decisions have already been prepared, and more will follow. We discussed the situation on the front in detail, including measures to reinforce key sectors, particularly in the Donetsk region," the statement reads.

The President thanked all units engaging the enemy in the Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Dobropillia areas.







"I am grateful to the units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their active operations in designated areas. We agreed on steps that could provide our troops with greater operational capabilities," he noted.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new diplomatic steps to end war, - Zelenskyy

Strikes on Russia

"We also discussed in detail the implementation of the plan for long-range sanctions against Russia, as well as our mid-range strikes. Some operations were adjusted, and new ones were approved. Ukrainian precision is what allows us to deny the Russians the initiative in the war and gives us grounds to expect that diplomatic solutions can be brought closer. I thank every serviceman of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Missile Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and our intelligence agencies for ensuring the implementation of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions," the President said.

The meeting also addressed air defence and the need to protect frontline and border cities and communities, regional centres and Kyiv.

"I expect Ukraine’s diplomatic team to deliver the results in securing our military capabilities that are objectively necessary. Air defence for Ukraine must be at the top of the agenda for every leader and every country capable of helping. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Watch more: Russia fired over 1,560 drones, 1,540 guided missiles and 61 rockets at Ukraine in the past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO



