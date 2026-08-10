Ukraine is preparing new diplomatic steps to end war, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will soon be in contact with mediators regarding steps and proposals to end the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in an evening address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 9 August.

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Diplomacy continues: new talks ahead

According to the head of state, Ukraine is continuing its active diplomatic efforts.

"This week we will have further contacts with mediators, specifically regarding the steps and proposals that are necessary. Ukraine is always active in diplomacy. There will be further contacts to secure air defence packages – to protect our state and our people," Zelenskyy said.

See more: "We need more pressure and air defence," Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s deadly strikes on Pukhivka and Kyiv. PHOTOS

What led up to this

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready for all formats of negotiations aimed at ending hostilities.

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian side is in daily contact with representatives of US President Donald Trump.