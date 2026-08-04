Ukraine ready for all formats of talks on ending war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the country is ready for various formats of negotiations on ending the war.

This was stated in the head of state’s evening video address on 4 August, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine expands diplomatic contacts

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side maintains daily contact with representatives of US President Donald Trump. During a meeting in Washington, they discussed ways to create the conditions for a genuine diplomatic process.

"We will be ready for all meeting formats. We expect Witkoff and Kushner to be active now, in August," the head of state said.

Read more: "We will do our utmost to end war before winter," said Zelenskyy

The President noted that the officials responsible for the relevant areas, including Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, Davyd Arakhamiia and Sergiy Kyslytsya, had reported on the negotiating process and Russia’s position.

Ukraine is also continuing to work with other partners, including Gulf states that could support its diplomatic initiatives and security needs.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance on 31 July.

Read more: Russian State Duma says it sees no prospect of war ending in 2026