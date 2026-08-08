"We need more pressure and air defence," Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s deadly strikes on Pukhivka and Kyiv. PHOTOS

Last night, Russia killed three people in Pukhivka, in the Kyiv region, in drone strikes: a grandfather, a grandmother and their grandson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victims?

According to Zelenskyy, the boy was just three years old. Four others have been hospitalised: the child’s parents, his 15-year-old brother and a neighbour who came to the family’s aid and was wounded during a second strike. The injured have suffered thermal burns and shrapnel wounds.

















"It was an ordinary residential building. The Russians couldn’t have been unaware of this. There was also a strike involving six ballistic missiles on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv. As of now, one fatality has been reported. The regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Poltava were also under fire," the Head of State noted.

Read more: Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic strike on Kyiv: fatality was discovered whilst clearing up aftermath

Pressure on Russia

He also once again called on partners to step up pressure on Russia.

"Europe, America and Ukraine have long wanted to stop this Russian war. Only Putin does not want this, and he is clinging with all his might to his ballistic missiles and drones to continue fighting. More pressure is needed. New sanctions that will prevent the production of these ballistic missiles. And we definitely need more protection for our people. Anti-ballistic systems, interceptor missiles for the Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, HAWK and our F-16s – all of these work and help to protect lives when they are here in Ukraine, rather than sitting in warehouses thousands of kilometres away from Russian attacks on civilian life. "I would like to thank everyone who is showing leadership and, despite everything, is delivering new air defence systems," Zelenskyy concluded.

See more: Fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian attack: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There were fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike.

It later emerged that a 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather had been killed, his parents were injured, and his brother was in intensive care with burns.

In addition, the Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and a business premises were ablaze, and four people are known to have been injured.

According to the Air Defence Forces, the enemy launched an attack using six ballistic missiles and 151 drones; 135 UAVs were shot down.

See also on "Censor.NET": The moment a Russian "Shahed" was intercepted and destroyed by a Ukrainian Air Force pilot. VIDEO