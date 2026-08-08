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News Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic strike on Kyiv: fatality was discovered whilst clearing up aftermath

Russia attacked Kyiv: garages and a business were on fire; there are casualties

One person has died as a result of a ballistic strike by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victim of the enemy attack

"Unfortunately, a body was discovered whilst clearing up the aftermath of the enemy attack," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian attack: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • As reported, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There have been fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike.
  • It later emerged that a 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather had been killed, his parents were injured, and his brother was in intensive care with burns.
  • In addition, the Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and business premises were ablaze, and four people are known to have been injured.
  • According to the Air Defence Forces, the enemy launched an attack using six ballistic missiles and 151 drones; 135 UAVs were shot down.

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