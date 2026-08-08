Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic strike on Kyiv: fatality was discovered whilst clearing up aftermath
One person has died as a result of a ballistic strike by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration’s press centre.
Victim of the enemy attack
"Unfortunately, a body was discovered whilst clearing up the aftermath of the enemy attack," the statement reads.
No further information is available at this time.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There have been fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike.
- It later emerged that a 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather had been killed, his parents were injured, and his brother was in intensive care with burns.
- In addition, the Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and business premises were ablaze, and four people are known to have been injured.
- According to the Air Defence Forces, the enemy launched an attack using six ballistic missiles and 151 drones; 135 UAVs were shot down.
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