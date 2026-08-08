Russian Federation’s nighttime ballistic strike on Kyiv: fatality was discovered whilst clearing up aftermath

One person has died as a result of a ballistic strike by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victim of the enemy attack

"Unfortunately, a body was discovered whilst clearing up the aftermath of the enemy attack," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian attack: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

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