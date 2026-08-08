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News Photo Shelling of the Kyiv region
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Russian strike on Kyiv region: three dead, including child. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There have been fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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"Unfortunately, three people have been killed, including a child. Three more have been injured, including another child," the statement reads. 

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the effects of the attack were recorded at three locations in the Brovary district. A private residential house, outbuildings and cars were damaged by falling debris.

In addition, a fire broke out on the premises of a non-residential building.

Rescue workers are on the scene

Rescue workers and other necessary services have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Work is continuing at the sites of the strikes.

See more: Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region on August 5: logistics facilities of Rozetka, Bosch, and BookChef destroyed. PHOTO

Russia attacked the Kyiv region: three people were killed, including a child
Russia attacked the Kyiv region: three people were killed, including a child

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Kyiv region (1050) shoot out (18374) Brovarskyy district (66)
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