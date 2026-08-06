Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region on August 5: logistics facilities of Rozetka, Bosch, and BookChef destroyed. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian attack on August 5, logistics facilities belonging to Rozetka, Bosch Ukraine, and BookChef were destroyed. The companies suffered significant losses, with damages estimated at billions of hryvnias.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Rozetka has lost a distribution center that processed over 100,000 orders per day

Rozetka co-founder Vladislav Chechotkin said on Suspilne TV that the company has already lost over 2 billion hryvnias due to the Russian attack. The final amount of the losses is still being determined.

"Unfortunately, this is a fairly large sum—very large for us. We’re talking about billions of hryvnias, but we don’t have an exact figure yet because the rubble is still being cleared and we’re trying to determine if anything is left. Basically, not much is left. It’s a very large sum—several billion hryvnias," Chechotkin said.

According to the company’s co-founder, Iryna Chechotkina, on the night of August 5, three ballistic missiles completely destroyed Rozetka’s largest automated distribution center in Brovary, which had been in operation since 2017.

This facility alone processed over 100,000 orders per day.

"It is impossible to restore it," Chechotkina noted.

Bosch reported the complete loss of products in its warehouse

The warehouse facilities of Bosch Ukraine’s logistics partner were also destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, the company said.

They noted that, according to preliminary data, all Bosch products stored in the warehouse were destroyed. This includes products for the automotive industry, home appliances, and industrial solutions.

No employees of Bosch or its logistics partner were injured. The company is assessing the extent of the damage and working to restore its logistics operations.

Over 100,000 books burned at BookChef

The Ukrainian publishing house BookChef became yet another victim of the Russian strike, according to a post on the publisher’s Facebook page.

As a result of the fire that broke out following the missile attack, the backup warehouse, located at the facility of its logistics partner Denka Logistics, was completely destroyed.

The fire destroyed over 100,000 copies of books, including both leftover stock and new print runs that had only recently arrived from the printing presses.

The publishing house emphasized that some of these books never made it to bookstores or their readers. Due to the loss of the warehouse, the company is reviewing the fulfillment deadlines for pre-orders and working to restore shipments.

See more: Rozum publishing house warehouse in Vyshneve destroyed in Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS