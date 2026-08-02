Russian attack destroyed Rozum’s warehouse in Vyshneve. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 1 August, Russia launched a missile strike on a logistics centre in the town of Vyshneve, in the Kyiv region. As a result of the strike, the warehouse belonging to one of Ukraine’s largest board game publishers – Rozum, part of the ‘Factor’ Group of Companies – was completely destroyed.

This was reported by the ‘Factor’ Group of Companies, and the publisher itself, as reported by Censor.NET.

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200,000 board games destroyed by fire

As noted, the warehouse held the publisher’s entire stock – 200,000 board games were destroyed in the fire.

"All existing stocks of international and Ukrainian bestsellers such as ‘CATAN’, ‘Exploding Kittens’, ‘Who’s on Top?’ (based on the TV show of the same name), ‘The Amateurs’ Club’ and many others have been completely destroyed… However, the most important thing is that there were no casualties," the statement reads.

It is reported that the estimated losses amount to around 25–30 million hryvnias.

See also: Footage from the "Ranok" publishing house warehouse in Kharkiv: textbooks on fire. VIDEO

What is known about the publishing house

"Rozum" has been operating in the market for eight years. The publishing house’s products are available in all retail chains across Ukraine.

The publisher’s plans for this year included the release of games based on licences such as ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’, ‘The Bachelor’, ‘Super Mum’ and ‘Love for Survival’. A separate range of games based on the ‘Harry Potter’ book series was planned for the autumn.

"This blow is not only against cardboard boxes, but also against a cultural product that promotes the Ukrainian language, fosters a culture of shared leisure, brings people together in such difficult times, and educates children through play," the company emphasised.

Read: Russian strike on textbook warehouses: The Ministry of Education has assured that digital versions will be available to all pupils

The Rozum publishing house is currently assessing the damage and planning its next steps.

The company’s management assure that they will definitely resume operations and continue to create popular board games for Ukrainians.

The consequences of the attack





