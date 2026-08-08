Russian strike on Pukhivka in Brovary district: 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather were killed; his parents were injured; his brother is in intensive care with burns. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 August, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Brovary district in the Kyiv region. At around 00:40, five enemy UAVs struck a private residence in the village of Pukhivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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As reported, the two-storey residential building was completely destroyed and a fire broke out. Outbuildings and two cars were also destroyed.

Casualties

A 3-year-old boy and his grandparents were killed. The child’s parents sustained shrapnel wounds and burns.

The 15-year-old older brother, who suffered burns, has been admitted to the intensive care unit. A 21-year-old neighbour, who came to the family’s aid after the strike, was also injured.











See more: Russian strike on Kyiv region: three dead, including child. PHOTO

A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Prosecutors and investigators are working at the scene. Initial investigative measures are being carried out, and the consequences of the Russian attack are being documented.

See more: Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region on August 5: logistics facilities of Rozetka, Bosch, and BookChef destroyed. PHOTO

What led up to this?

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 8 August. There have been fatalities and injuries in the Brovary district as a result of the enemy strike.

In addition, the Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and a business premises were ablaze, and four people are known to have been injured.

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched six ballistic missiles and 151 drones; 135 UAVs were shot down.