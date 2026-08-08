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Fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian attack: 4 people injured. PHOTOS
The Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and business premises were on fire; four people are known to have been injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.
"As of 5.45 am, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack," the statement reads
According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out in two districts as a result of the overnight shelling:
- Holosiivskyi district: garages caught fire in two separate locations, covering a total area of around 1,000 square metres. A fire also broke out in a non-residential building where cardboard was being stored. The blaze has been contained, and work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath.
- Obolon District: a fire broke out on the premises of a business. The fire has already been extinguished.
Consequences of the attack
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