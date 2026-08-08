Fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian attack: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

The Russian attack on Kyiv caused fires in two districts of the capital. Garages and business premises were on fire; four people are known to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.

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"As of 5.45 am, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack," the statement reads

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out in two districts as a result of the overnight shelling:

Holosiivskyi district: garages caught fire in two separate locations, covering a total area of around 1,000 square metres. A fire also broke out in a non-residential building where cardboard was being stored. The blaze has been contained, and work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath.

Obolon District: a fire broke out on the premises of a business. The fire has already been extinguished.

See more: Missile attack on Kyiv: police officer is among nine dead. PHOTO

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