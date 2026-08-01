Missile attack on Kyiv: police officer is among nine dead. PHOTO

Nine people were killed as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, including a police officer who was on duty. A further 27 people were injured, including four children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The districts of Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi were targeted.

All emergency services are working at the scenes.

The shelling damaged blocks of flats and private homes, non-residential buildings, a school, supermarkets, a car wash and vehicles.

As of 07:00, nine people are known to have been killed, including a police officer who was on duty.

At least 27 people have also been injured, including four children aged 13, 14 and 17.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in seven districts; in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed; in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack









