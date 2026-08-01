Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in seven districts; in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed; in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged. PHOTOS

Overall, the effects of the ballistic attack on Kyiv have been reported in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

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There has been damage

As noted, in the Solomyanskyi district, flats in a five-storey building have been partially destroyed.

In the Darnytskyi district, 13 high-rise residential blocks were damaged, and windows were shattered in buildings in the Dniprovskyi district. In the Pecherskyi district, private houses were destroyed.

Cars, supermarkets and administrative buildings have been damaged.

















See more: Attack on Kyiv: number of victims rises to 30, rescue operations continue (updated). PHOTOS

Final figures on casualties and those injured are being established.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another war crime against the civilian population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into yet another war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Kyiv police, the number of people injured as a result of the massive attack on the capital has risen to 30, with nine people killed.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the shelling in seven districts of the city.

Clean-up operations

"Mobile police posts have been set up near the sites of the attacks. Investigators are taking statements from members of the public regarding damage to property. It is currently known that 18 blocks of flats and private residential buildings, two educational establishments, supermarkets, shops, a medical clinic, an administrative building, a car wash and vehicles have been damaged," the statement reads.











The number of casualties has risen to 30, including four children aged 13, 14 and 17. Nine people have been killed.

In total, around 200 police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the shelling and to document the war crime committed by the Russian military against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Read on Censor.NET: Rocket attack on Kyiv: a police officer is among the nine killed. PHOTOS