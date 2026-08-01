Attack on Kyiv: number of victims rises to 30, rescue operations continue (updated). PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the number of people injured in the Russian ballistic missile attack has risen to 27, including four children. Nine people are known to have been killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Rescue workers are continuing emergency rescue operations at the sites of the strikes. So far, 105 people have been rescued.

Regarding the damage, rescue workers report that:

In the Solomyanskyi District, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed and caught fire, and cars in the parking lot were burned;

In the Darnytskyi District, certain administrative and non-residential buildings were destroyed and caught fire,

In the Shevchenkivskyi District in central Kyiv, fires broke out in a non-residential building and on the grounds of a film studio, and ambulances also caught fire;

A store was damaged in the Dnipro District on the left bank of the Dnipro River;

In the Pechersk district, four private homes and outbuildings in the city center were damaged.

According to estimates by Ukrainian Telegram channels, Russia deployed approximately 12–14 "Iskander-M," "KN-23," and "S-400" missiles, as well as about 9 "Zircon" missiles.

Enemy missile forces conducted launches from launchers in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Rostov regions.

Condition of the victims

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, there are already 28 victims in the capital, including four minors—a 14-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy—who sustained injuries.

One of the girls is believed to have suffered from smoke inhalation, while the other minors have multiple shrapnel wounds and lacerations.

"As of 9:10 a.m., the number of people injured in the nighttime attack had risen to 30, including four children," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported

The rescue operation is ongoing











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