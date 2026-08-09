Russia fired over 1,560 drones, 1,540 guided missiles and 61 rockets at Ukraine in the past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian towns and villages using drones, aerial bombs and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia’s ballistic terror

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia continues to rely on ballistic terror, which is not limited to just one city or community.

"This week alone, 61 missiles of various types were fired at Ukraine, including 56 that follow a ballistic trajectory. There were also over 1,560 attack drones and 1,540 aerial bombs," he said.

The President added that every such attack on human life serves as a constant reminder: more pressure, more sanctions against Russia and more air defence for Ukraine are needed

Read more: It will take between 12 months and several years to ramp up production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

New strikes by the Russian Federation

Zelenskyy noted that there had been reports from Serhiy Koretskyi, Mykhailo Drapaty and Viktor Mykyta regarding the consequences of Russian strikes on Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad and other regions of Ukraine.

Repair work is ongoing in Odesa and the surrounding region to restore power to residents following a brutal attack on the energy infrastructure. All necessary services are involved, and the work will continue for as long as required. Residential buildings and the port were also damaged last night. This is a clear example of how the Russians are systematically waging war against global food security. As of now, eight people are known to have been injured. Assistance is being provided to all of them.

In Kharkiv, a direct drone strike destroyed four floors of an ordinary high-rise residential block. Dozens of people have been injured, and two have been killed.

In Pavlohrad, there was an absolutely brutal strike near a shopping centre and on energy infrastructure. Nine people were injured in the city, including four children.

There were also strikes in the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Read more: There is virtually no intact TPP left in Ukraine after Russian attacks, - Zelenskyy