There is virtually no intact TPP left in Ukraine after Russian attacks, - Zelenskyy

There is virtually not a single thermal power plant left in Ukraine that has not been damaged by Russian attacks. Due to the widespread destruction of its energy infrastructure, the country is entering the new heating season under extremely difficult conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with media representatives in Belgrade, according to Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy emphasized the critical consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"There is virtually not a single intact thermal power plant left in Ukraine," the head of state said.

According to him, it is the widespread destruction of energy infrastructure that is creating additional challenges as Ukraine prepares for winter.

"Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine is entering another winter under extremely difficult conditions," the president said.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to work with international partners to strengthen energy cooperation.

Ukraine is strengthening its energy cooperation with Serbia

Zelenskyy also announced plans to deepen cooperation with Serbia in the energy sector.

In addition, the president called for accelerating negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone between Ukraine and Serbia.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is committed to ending the war and continues to work with its partners to achieve a just outcome.

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