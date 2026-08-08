Organiser of ’Cardboard Protest’ has called for new demonstration on 14 August in Kyiv: President has disappointed us with his silence

The next ‘Cardboard Protest’ in Kyiv is scheduled for Friday, 14 August.

This was posted on Facebook by veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, who had previously called on people to gather at Franko Square in Kyiv for the ‘Cardboard Protest’, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to him, many people are currently asking what to do next and whether there will be another march.

Lack of communication with the protesters

"To be honest, over the past week I’ve been feeling a sense of total frustration and despair. Personally, the president has deeply disappointed me with his silence, especially given that the lack of communication was, in fact, the trigger for these protests. As I have said many times before, the lack of dialogue between the Presidential Office and society has long been an institutional problem, and continuing to ignore the people will only lead to an even greater build-up of anger and mistrust," he notes.

See more: "Bring Fedorov back": Ukrainians take to streets for 23rd consecutive day. PHOTOS

When will the next demonstration take place?

Taking into account people’s fatigue, Koziatynskyi proposes holding the next protest on Friday, 14 August.

He points out that this day will mark exactly one month since the start of the protests, which were triggered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ill-advised personnel decisions.

The results of the ‘Cardboard Protests’

As the veteran notes, the protesters have managed to achieve a great deal during this time:

In response to public demand, the commander-in-chief has been replaced, and the new commander-in-chief, Drapato, has already taken positive steps. There is hope that he will be given enough time to finally implement the necessary changes in the army and on the front line;

The largest protests since the Revolution of Dignity have taken place, and marches have been held in many cities across the country;

Issues in the defence sector are finally being discussed publicly; questions are finally being raised about the war plan and the importance of effective procurement for the military.

See more: "Government is not listening to people": Rallies demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister continue in Ukrainian cities for 19th consecutive day. PHOTOS

"At the same time, it is unclear why the president continues to ignore the protests and fails to include even a single sentence in his evening addresses to offer a proper response. Instead, a barrage of negativity is being directed at the protesters from Telegram spam channels that are, in one way or another, linked to the Office of the President. I sincerely hope that Zelenskyy will feel the political consequences of his actions in the post-war elections. I propose that on 14 August we make another attempt to get the message across to the president: society demands dialogue, a clear plan of action and a vision for reforms, not schemes surrounding defence procurement.

So, on 14 August at 7.00 pm, I’ll be at Franko Square and I invite you to join me," he concludes.