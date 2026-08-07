"Bring Fedorov back": Ukrainians take to streets for 23rd consecutive day. PHOTOS
Mass rallies in support of appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence continued in Ukrainian cities on 7 August for the 23rd consecutive day.
Censor.NET has compiled photos and videos from different cities where the cardboard-sign protests are continuing.
Protests calling for Fedorov’s return
In various cities, participants emphasised that they were taking to the streets every day and urged the public to maintain its civic engagement.
More than 20 people took part in the rally in Ivano-Frankivsk. The protesters held cardboard signs bearing slogans and demanded that Fedorov be reinstated as head of the Ministry of Defence.
The rally passed without incident.
In Dnipro, around 40 participants gathered on the 23rd day of the protests. People also came to the city centre with cardboard signs and their demands.
In addition, the organisers installed a special board where anyone could write or draw their position. Participants left brief messages, phrases and drawings related to the protest.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password