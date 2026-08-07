"Bring Fedorov back": Ukrainians take to streets for 23rd consecutive day. PHOTOS

Mass rallies in support of appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence continued in Ukrainian cities on 7 August for the 23rd consecutive day.

Censor.NET has compiled photos and videos from different cities where the cardboard-sign protests are continuing.

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Protests calling for Fedorov’s return

In various cities, participants emphasised that they were taking to the streets every day and urged the public to maintain its civic engagement.

More than 20 people took part in the rally in Ivano-Frankivsk. The protesters held cardboard signs bearing slogans and demanded that Fedorov be reinstated as head of the Ministry of Defence.

The rally passed without incident.

In Dnipro, around 40 participants gathered on the 23rd day of the protests. People also came to the city centre with cardboard signs and their demands.

In addition, the organisers installed a special board where anyone could write or draw their position. Participants left brief messages, phrases and drawings related to the protest.

Read more: Fedorov: "Corruption is one of main reasons why it is harder for us to stop war"

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov said he had proposed phased mobilisation model without "millions of people being sought"