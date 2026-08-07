Fedorov said he had proposed phased mobilisation model without "millions of people being sought"
Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that a concept for mobilisation reform is being developed.
According to Censor.NET, this was discussed in a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko.
Phased mobilisation and a new approach
According to Fedorov, his team has proposed a model that envisages phased conscription and a change in approaches to manning the armed forces.
He noted that the first stage involved changes to contracts, terms of service, pay, and the transfer and return of servicemen who had left their units without authorisation.
The next stage was to focus directly on the mobilisation process.
"Our approach was different — to implement certain stages where, rather than two million people being on the wanted list, a specific number of people know that they are currently subject to mobilisation, and all the necessary conditions have been put in place for them — from training to choosing a unit," explained Fedorov.
According to him, this approach would reduce the number of people wanted by the authorities, improve the training of military personnel and, at the same time, enable other citizens to work and support the country’s economy.
Other statements by Fedorov
- In recent months, Russia has been firing more missiles in a month – or even a week – than Ukraine receives in several months. The US is unable to fully meet Ukraine’s arms requirements due to its own needs and limited resources.
- Fedorov said he is in contact with Elon Musk. They last spoke a few days ago.
- The former minister handed over the war plan to Yevhen Khmara for further implementation.
- Commenting on the possibility of returning to the post of Defence Minister, Fedorov stated that he has no moral right to pursue other matters whilst people are taking to the streets in protest and pinning their hopes on him.
- Fedorov considers Russia’s plans to deploy its own satellite communications system to be a serious threat.
- The former defence minister reported that he had been in frequent contact with Zelenskyy recently.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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