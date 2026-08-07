Fedorov said he had proposed phased mobilisation model without "millions of people being sought"

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that a concept for mobilisation reform is being developed.

According to Censor.NET, this was discussed in a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

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Phased mobilisation and a new approach

According to Fedorov, his team has proposed a model that envisages phased conscription and a change in approaches to manning the armed forces.

He noted that the first stage involved changes to contracts, terms of service, pay, and the transfer and return of servicemen who had left their units without authorisation.

Read more: Zelenskyy would lose to Fedorov in second round of elections: 63.8% to 36.2% of vote, - SOCIS

The next stage was to focus directly on the mobilisation process.

"Our approach was different — to implement certain stages where, rather than two million people being on the wanted list, a specific number of people know that they are currently subject to mobilisation, and all the necessary conditions have been put in place for them — from training to choosing a unit," explained Fedorov.

According to him, this approach would reduce the number of people wanted by the authorities, improve the training of military personnel and, at the same time, enable other citizens to work and support the country’s economy.

Read more: Fedorov comments on chances of heading Defence Ministry again

Other statements by Fedorov

In recent months, Russia has been firing more missiles in a month – or even a week – than Ukraine receives in several months. The US is unable to fully meet Ukraine’s arms requirements due to its own needs and limited resources.

Fedorov said he is in contact with Elon Musk. They last spoke a few days ago.

The former minister handed over the war plan to Yevhen Khmara for further implementation.

Commenting on the possibility of returning to the post of Defence Minister, Fedorov stated that he has no moral right to pursue other matters whilst people are taking to the streets in protest and pinning their hopes on him.

Fedorov considers Russia’s plans to deploy its own satellite communications system to be a serious threat.

The former defence minister reported that he had been in frequent contact with Zelenskyy recently.

Read more: Consulates to verify military registration status of Ukrainians abroad

Fedorov’s resignation

See more: Kaleniuk on protest in Kyiv: President must stop "pissing in people’s eyes" and explain real reason for Fedorov’s dismissal. PHOTOS