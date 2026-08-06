Fedorov comments on chances of heading Defence Ministry again

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that he did not rule out heading the defence ministry again.

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko released on 6 August.

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Possible return to Ministry of Defence

Asked about returning to the post, Fedorov noted that he could not categorically rule out such a scenario at present.

"I currently have no moral right to do anything else, because while people are fighting for tomorrow and my name is being mentioned, people believe that it can be done. Since there is no definitive ‘no’ today, I believe that we always have a chance," he said.

See more: Kaleniuk on protest in Kyiv: President must stop "pissing in people’s eyes" and explain real reason for Fedorov’s dismissal. PHOTOS

Need for fully empowered defence minister

At the same time, the former minister stressed that Ukraine must appoint a fully empowered head of the defence ministry as soon as possible.

According to him, the ministry is currently headed by an acting official who can attend government meetings but cannot vote when decisions are made.

"When parliament returns from recess, it must make a decision. Meetings with partners must be held, and decisions must be made. It is extremely important for Ukraine, a country at war, to have a defence minister," Fedorov noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy would lose to Fedorov in second round of elections: 63.8% to 36.2% of vote, - SOCIS

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov pledged to implement mobilization reform, but has done nothing but presentations, - Rakhmanin