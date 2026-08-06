Fedorov comments on chances of heading Defence Ministry again
Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that he did not rule out heading the defence ministry again.
As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko released on 6 August.
Possible return to Ministry of Defence
Asked about returning to the post, Fedorov noted that he could not categorically rule out such a scenario at present.
"I currently have no moral right to do anything else, because while people are fighting for tomorrow and my name is being mentioned, people believe that it can be done. Since there is no definitive ‘no’ today, I believe that we always have a chance," he said.
Need for fully empowered defence minister
At the same time, the former minister stressed that Ukraine must appoint a fully empowered head of the defence ministry as soon as possible.
According to him, the ministry is currently headed by an acting official who can attend government meetings but cannot vote when decisions are made.
"When parliament returns from recess, it must make a decision. Meetings with partners must be held, and decisions must be made. It is extremely important for Ukraine, a country at war, to have a defence minister," Fedorov noted.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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