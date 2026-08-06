Zelenskyy ranks 9th in terms of trust and loses to Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov, and Budanov in second round, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

If presidential elections were held in the near future and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and incumbent President Zelenskyy advanced to the second round, the majority of Ukrainians would be ready to support Fedorov.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a SOCIS poll.

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Details

Respondents were asked who they would vote for if

Mykhailo Fedorov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy advanced to the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.

See more: "Zaluzhnyi’s bloc" and "Fedorov’s bloc" lead rankings of Ukrainians’ electoral preferences, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the poll, 43.4% of Ukrainians are ready to support Mykhailo Fedorov, while 24.7% support the current head of state, Zelenskyy.

15% of those surveyed oppose both. 13.2% declined to answer or were undecided. Another 3.2% would not participate in the vote.

Sociologists also simulated an election.

Thus, among those who have made up their minds, 63.8% are ready to support Mykhailo Fedorov, while 36.2% support Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy would also have lost to Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov in the second round of the election.

Level of trust

The current head of state ranks 9th in terms of the level of trust among Ukrainians.

The top three are Mykhailo Fedorov, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Methodology

The survey was conducted from July 28 to August 2, 2026. A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed. The statistical margin of error (confidence interval) is +/- 2.6%.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces risk of mobilization in Russia after elections