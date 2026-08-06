"Zaluzhnyi’s bloc" and "Fedorov’s bloc" lead rankings of Ukrainians’ electoral preferences, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians have indicated which political party they would be willing to vote for in parliamentary elections, should such elections take place in the near future.

This is according to a poll conducted by the "SOCIS" Center for Social and Marketing Research, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Results

According to the survey, 14.5% of respondents are ready to support the "Zaluzhnyi Bloc," 13.3% the "Fedorov Bloc," 9.5% "Servant of the People," 7.3% the "Budanov Bloc," "European Solidarity"—5.2%, Razumkov’s "Smart Politics" bloc—5%, and the "Kim and Terekhov bloc"—5%.

The pollsters also simulated the election. Among those who have made up their minds and plan to vote, the results are as follows:

19.4% are ready to support the "Zaluzhnyi Bloc," 17.9% the "Fedorov Bloc," 12.7% "Servant of the People," 9.7% the "Budanov Bloc," "European Solidarity"—7%, Razumkov’s "Smart Politics" bloc—6.7%, and the "Kim and Terekhov bloc"—6.7%.

Other political forces do not clear the 5% threshold.

Read more: Level of trust in Zelenskyy has decreased: 55% trust him, and 40% do not trust him, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from July 28 to August 2, 2026. A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed. The statistical margin of error (confidence interval) is +/- 2.6%.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi will win election against Zelenskyy by large margin - poll. INFOGRAPHICS