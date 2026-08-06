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"Zaluzhnyi’s bloc" and "Fedorov’s bloc" lead rankings of Ukrainians’ electoral preferences, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Who are Ukrainians willing to vote for in the parliamentary elections?

Ukrainians have indicated which political party they would be willing to vote for in parliamentary elections, should such elections take place in the near future.

This is according to a poll conducted by the "SOCIS" Center for Social and Marketing Research, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Results

According to the survey, 14.5% of respondents are ready to support the "Zaluzhnyi Bloc," 13.3% the "Fedorov Bloc," 9.5% "Servant of the People," 7.3% the "Budanov Bloc," "European Solidarity"—5.2%, Razumkov’s "Smart Politics" bloc—5%, and the "Kim and Terekhov bloc"—5%.

The pollsters also simulated the election. Among those who have made up their minds and plan to vote, the results are as follows:

19.4% are ready to support the "Zaluzhnyi Bloc," 17.9% the "Fedorov Bloc," 12.7% "Servant of the People," 9.7% the "Budanov Bloc," "European Solidarity"—7%, Razumkov’s "Smart Politics" bloc—6.7%, and the "Kim and Terekhov bloc"—6.7%.

Other political forces do not clear the 5% threshold.

За кого українці готові проголосувати на виборах в Раду?

Read more: Level of trust in Zelenskyy has decreased: 55% trust him, and 40% do not trust him, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from July 28 to August 2, 2026. A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed. The statistical margin of error (confidence interval) is +/- 2.6%.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi will win election against Zelenskyy by large margin - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

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VR (749) elections (1206) poll (503) SOCIS (13)
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