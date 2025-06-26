Zaluzhnyi will win election against Zelenskyy by large margin - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

If presidential elections were held in the near future, Ukrainian citizens would mostly vote for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a SOCIS poll.

Citizens were asked who they would vote for in the presidential election if it were held in the near future.

Thus, 21.8% of respondents would vote for Zelenskyy, and 19.6% would vote for former Chief of Staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

At the same time, 24.7% were undecided.

Among those who have made up their minds, 30.9% would vote for the current president, and 27.7% would vote for Zaluzhnyi.

The sociologists also modelled a situation in which Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi entered the second round and asked the public opinion again.

In the second round, 41.4% would vote for Zaluzhnyi and 27% for Zelenskyy. 15.7% would vote against both.

The survey was conducted on 06-11 June 2025. A total of 2000 respondents were interviewed in the study. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,6%.

