ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7279 visitors online
News Presidential elections in Ukraine
20 137 407

Zaluzhnyi will win election against Zelenskyy by large margin - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Zelenskyy or Zaluzhny. Who would Ukrainians vote for?

If presidential elections were held in the near future, Ukrainian citizens would mostly vote for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a SOCIS poll.

Citizens were asked who they would vote for in the presidential election if it were held in the near future.

Thus, 21.8% of respondents would vote for Zelenskyy, and 19.6% would vote for former Chief of Staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

At the same time, 24.7% were undecided.

Among those who have made up their minds, 30.9% would vote for the current president, and 27.7% would vote for Zaluzhnyi.

Zelensky or Zaluzhny. Who would Ukrainians vote for?

The sociologists also modelled a situation in which Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi entered the second round and asked the public opinion again.

In the second round, 41.4% would vote for Zaluzhnyi and 27% for Zelenskyy. 15.7% would vote against both.

Zelensky or Zaluzhny. Who would Ukrainians vote for?

The survey was conducted on 06-11 June 2025. A total of 2000 respondents were interviewed in the study. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,6%.

Read more: Trump ready to join talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Putin is there - Erdogan

Author: 

elections (1088) Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6870) poll (368) SOCIS (11) Zaluzhnyi Valerii (365)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 