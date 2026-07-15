Zelenskyy announces risk of mobilization in Russia after elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out that an intensification of mobilization is possible following the Russian parliamentary elections.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the Head of State following the Ukraine-South East Europe summit.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After Russian elections: risks of escalation

"Could there be an escalation after the parliamentary elections in Russia on the 20th or 21st, I don't remember exactly? That is, the election result will in no way affect this escalation, because the result will be known before the elections," he said.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the end of voting could become a starting point for new actions by Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to reappoint Fedorov as Defence Minister

Mobilization and other threats

According to the Head of State, Russia may resort to increasing mobilization, as expanding the contract army requires significant expenses.

"He will not be able to increase contracting because he has to pay big money. Therefore, he may go for an increase in mobilization, where such contracts will not need to be signed. We are thinking about this. We must prepare for such steps," Zelenskyy noted.

He also noted that Putin has other "escalation capabilities."

"Undoubtedly, anything that can be demonstrated and then sold as this or that advantage on the battlefield, or a victory somewhere. Where this could be, which country he could pressure, I cannot say. I simply do not know. We must prepare for any challenges," the Head of State stated.

He also noted that Ukrainian operations in Russia could force the Russian Federation to negotiate. "

I shared with the leadership of the European Union and the President of the United States of America what we need in order to accelerate the process, in our opinion, of Putin's readiness to sit down at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy summarized.

As a reminder, the president earlier stated that Ukraine expects to obtain the technical capability for independent production of missiles for US Patriot air defense systems by the end of 2026.

Watch more: Ukraine and Europe will create anti-ballistic shield together for first time, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO