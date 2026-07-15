Ukraine expects to manufacture missiles for Patriot systems by end of 2026 – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to obtain the technical capability to manufacture missiles for US Patriot air defence systems independently by the end of 2026.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists at the South-East Europe–Ukraine Summit, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Breakthrough in production

Commenting on the progress of negotiations with the White House on the transfer of technology, Zelenskyy said that work on securing the relevant licences and preparing production facilities at Ukrainian defence enterprises had entered its final stage.

"We expect to obtain the technical capability for a Ukrainian team to manufacture US missiles by the end of 2026," the head of state stressed.

The decision will allow Ukraine to replenish its stocks of ammunition for long-range air defence systems independently, which is critically important amid the prolonged confrontation with Russia.

Read more: Percentage of Russians who do not support Putin’s war has risen sharply, - Zelenskyy

Background

On 8 July, US President Donald Trump said that he would grant Ukraine’s longstanding request to manufacture US missiles for Patriot systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on technical teams and ministry representatives to "start working on this without delay so that we obtain the licence as quickly as possible and begin production in Ukraine." In addition to the United States, Japan and Germany currently hold licences to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles.

According to Reuters, Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine will initially be manufactured in Germany or another European country. Production will be transferred to Ukraine after the war ends.

Read more: US has already begun process of granting Ukraine licences for Patriot air defence missiles – media