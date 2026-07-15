Percentage of Russians who do not support Putin’s war has risen sharply, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the number of people in Russia who do not support the war against Ukraine has risen significantly. According to him, this shift in public sentiment is linked to Ukrainian strikes on military targets on Russian territory and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy stated this following the "Ukraine–South-Eastern Europe" summit, as reported by Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy explained the shift in sentiment in Russia

The President noted that he was unable to gauge the true level of support for Vladimir Putin amongst Russians; however, he said that the number of those opposed to the war had increased significantly.

"I don’t know the reality – how many people support him (Putin – ed.) or do not support him, but the percentage of people who do not support the war and want it to end has risen very sharply, especially following our military operations on the battlefield, as well as mid-range and deep-strike attacks in Russia and deep- and mid-range operations across the whole of our occupied Crimea," said Zelenskyy.

Watch more: Our main goal is not Russia without petrol, but Ukraine without Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In the border regions of the Russian Federation, the number of people opposed to the war has increased

According to the head of state, in some regions of Russia the proportion of people who do not support the war has risen from 10 per cent to 62–63 per cent.

The President clarified that this mainly concerns regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine and the temporarily occupied Crimea.