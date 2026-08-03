Fedorov pledged to implement mobilization reform, but has done nothing but presentations, - Rakhmanin
When Mykhailo Fedorov accepted the position of defense minister, he committed to implementing mobilization reform; however, he never moved beyond presentations and diagrams when it came to putting it into practice.
Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, spoke about this in an interview with "UP", as reported by Censor.NET.
Mobilization Reform
According to him, one of the conditions for Fedorov’s appointment as defense minister was the implementation of mobilization reform.
"He made that commitment. No matter how enthusiastically Mykhailo Albertovych (Fedorov—Ed.) reported on it, in reality he did nothing, and what he calls reform was not reform at all," Rakhmanin noted.
Not only that. What is reform? It is a systematic, large-scale reorganization aimed at a significant or even radical change in the rules of the game, which is enshrined in law. What, if anything, did Fedorov do that meets these criteria? The answer is: nothing. "He had a patchwork of various decisions or ideas that never made it past the stage of presentations and diagrams," he clarified.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada backed a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet automatically resigned.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password