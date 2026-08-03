Fedorov pledged to implement mobilization reform, but has done nothing but presentations, - Rakhmanin

When Mykhailo Fedorov accepted the position of defense minister, he committed to implementing mobilization reform; however, he never moved beyond presentations and diagrams when it came to putting it into practice.

Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, spoke about this in an interview with "UP", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Mobilization Reform

According to him, one of the conditions for Fedorov’s appointment as defense minister was the implementation of mobilization reform.

"He made that commitment. No matter how enthusiastically Mykhailo Albertovych (Fedorov—Ed.) reported on it, in reality he did nothing, and what he calls reform was not reform at all," Rakhmanin noted.

Not only that. What is reform? It is a systematic, large-scale reorganization aimed at a significant or even radical change in the rules of the game, which is enshrined in law. What, if anything, did Fedorov do that meets these criteria? The answer is: nothing. "He had a patchwork of various decisions or ideas that never made it past the stage of presentations and diagrams," he clarified.

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Fedorov’s resignation

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