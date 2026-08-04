Consulates to verify military registration status of Ukrainians abroad

Ukrainian consulates abroad will not be able to provide services to men of conscription age who do not have military registration documents.

According to Censor.NET, this is set out in Resolution No. 981 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

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New rules for Ukrainians abroad

On 29 July, the government adopted a document establishing the procedure for verifying military registration details at diplomatic missions abroad. From now on, men aged between 18 and 60 must submit not only standard documents but also a military registration document — either in electronic form or as a hard copy.

Citizens who are registered with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) or intelligence agencies must submit the document in paper form.

"Consular offices verify the validity of military registration documents and the accuracy of the applicant’s personal details," the decree states.

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How the verification will take place and when refusals may occur

The verification will be carried out through the integration of the e-Consul system with the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists. It is also possible to verify data in real time via the state web portal for electronic services in the field of security and defence.

The document sets out the grounds for refusing to provide consular services. These include an invalid military registration document or the need to update personal details. Applications may also be refused if the applicant has not submitted the required document or has submitted it without confirming that the information is up to date.

It was previously reported that Ukrainians liable for military service who have a deferral from mobilisation will be able to renew it if another lawful ground arises. Submitting an application will not suspend the current deferral, so the person is guaranteed not to be mobilised whilst the paperwork is being processed. The government has approved the relevant amendments.

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