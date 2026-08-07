Fedorov: "Corruption is one of main reasons why it is harder for us to stop war"

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called corruption one of the main internal obstacles preventing the war from ending quickly.

He made the statement during a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Call to overcome corruption

According to the former government official, systemic abuses affect the quality of government decisions, including personnel appointments, leaving effective and qualified people excluded from decision-making processes.

"Corruption is one of the main reasons why it is harder for us to stop the war. We must overcome it (corruption - ed.), and it will become easier for us to stop the war... This then affects personnel decisions, with effective people not being wanted in various positions, and I am not talking about the Ministry of Defence now, but about the situation in general. In fact, this problem, so to speak, also lies within the defence-industrial complex, Ukroboronprom, and procurement-related sectors. I am confident that there will be results — I have already said this repeatedly — that people will be punished, and the task of law enforcement agencies now is to do everything necessary and continue doing so. Because this is an ongoing process. Whatever system you create, people come along and try to hack it from the outside. Not even from within, but from the outside," Fedorov said.

Read more: Fedorov comments on chances of heading Defence Ministry again

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov said he had proposed phased mobilisation model without "millions of people being sought"