"Government is not listening to people": Rallies demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister continue in Ukrainian cities for 19th consecutive day. PHOTOS
On Monday, 3 August, rallies demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister continued in several Ukrainian cities for the 19th consecutive day.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.
19th day of protests
In particular, rallies were held in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv and Dnipro.
As has become customary, participants sang the Ukrainian national anthem and observed a minute of silence for those killed in the war.
Protesters carried cardboard signs reading: "Communication clearly isn’t your strong suit — and neither is honesty," "The people of Ukraine stand for dialogue in society, not a monologue by those in power," "Bring Fedorov back," "The government is not listening to the people," "Admitting mistakes earns respect," "Fedorov is defence minister," and "Umerov out!"
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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