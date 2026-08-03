"Government is not listening to people": Rallies demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister continue in Ukrainian cities for 19th consecutive day. PHOTOS

On Monday, 3 August, rallies demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister continued in several Ukrainian cities for the 19th consecutive day.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.

Read more on our Telegram channel

19th day of protests

In particular, rallies were held in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv and Dnipro.

As has become customary, participants sang the Ukrainian national anthem and observed a minute of silence for those killed in the war.

Protesters carried cardboard signs reading: "Communication clearly isn’t your strong suit — and neither is honesty," "The people of Ukraine stand for dialogue in society, not a monologue by those in power," "Bring Fedorov back," "The government is not listening to the people," "Admitting mistakes earns respect," "Fedorov is defence minister," and "Umerov out!"

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

See more: Lviv, Dnipro and other cities join protest march against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS

Fedorov’s resignation

See more: Mass rallies against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in Ukraine for 14th consecutive day. PHOTOS