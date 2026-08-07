40-day strike operation against Russia is more of political statement, quick results should not be expected – Hlushko

The 40-day operation to exert pressure on Russia is part of Ukraine’s long-term strategy of carrying out asymmetric strikes rather than a separate campaign.

This was stated by Vadym Hlushko, founder of the CyberBoroshno community, during a broadcast hosted by journalist Iryna Romaliiska on the Butusov Plus channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"Over these 40 days, we cannot single out only the strikes carried out by the Security Service. Strikes were also conducted by the Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. This is coordinated work by various agencies. I would not tie it to a 40-day period. It is an ongoing strategy that we have pursued for a long time: we must conduct asymmetric operations, carry out strikes and compel Russia to make peace," he explained.

According to Hlushko, Ukraine is increasing not the number but the quality of its strikes.

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"The main focus of the strikes is the oil industry. Although everyone is paying attention to Wildberries, we have not stopped striking oil refineries. Previously, we were pleased if we hit near the pipe rack of a processing unit, but now a single strike can damage two or three units, effectively shutting down a refinery," the expert stressed.

He views the announcement of a 40-day operation as more of a political statement.

"We were striking Russia before this and continue to do so now. But we cannot change Russians’ desire to wage war in 40 days. This is a protracted war, and compelling Russia requires sustained strategic work. Neither society nor the military and political leadership should expect quick results. We have been fighting and trying to compel Russia to make peace for five years, yet we decided that something could be fundamentally changed in 40 days," Hlushko concluded.

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40-day operation