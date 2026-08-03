War has already reached strategic dead end for Russia – Budanov.. VIDEO

The Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has stated that the war has reached an impasse for Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing TSN.

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According to him, the operation to compel Russia to make peace will continue.

"How we enter this process is not as important as what we emerge from it with. To emerge with the outcome we need, we must be strong and preserve our unity," the head of the Presidential Office stressed.

According to Budanov, the Russian leadership currently believes that it can achieve its goal by military means.

"That is a false assumption, and all these years have proved it. The war has essentially reached a dead end for them. Fighting continues: there are advances, periods without, without advances, advances by us, advances by them... Strategically, it reached a dead end long ago," he explained.

Read more: Budanov after meeting at White House: We understand need for just end to war