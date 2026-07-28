Budanov after meeting at White House: We understand need for just end to war

The Ukrainian delegation held substantive talks with its American counterparts at the White House on bringing a just peace closer and intensifying the negotiation process at all levels.

This was announced by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

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"As part of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I participated in a meeting with US President Donald Trump and our American counterparts at the White House. We held a substantive discussion on the diplomatic and security steps needed to bring a just peace closer," the head of the Presidential Office noted.

According to him, the positions of Kyiv and Washington on the Russian-Ukrainian war and the prospects for ending it are fully aligned.

"Together with our American partners, we have a clear understanding of the need to end the war as quickly and fairly as possible. We agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels. We thank the United States for its unwavering support for Ukraine!" Kyrylo Budanov stressed.

Read more: Public’s views have been heard, situation is being handled professionally – Budanov

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 28 July.

During the talks, the presidents discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, diplomatic efforts and further coordination between their teams.

Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences to Donald Trump over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as a true friend of Ukraine.

"A good meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we are doing together to protect Ukrainian lives and achieve peace," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy later met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Read more: Army is strong and trusts Drapatyi, command is in safe hands, - Budanov