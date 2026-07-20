Public’s views have been heard, situation is being handled professionally – Budanov

Amid public debate over the latest personnel changes, the authorities have taken public opinion into account, while all decisions are being made with the interests of the state in mind.

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did Budanov say?

He recalled that the situation surrounding the latest internal changes had provoked strong emotions.

"I understand those who are expressing their views. Public engagement is the strength that has sustained our state throughout all these years. The public’s views has been heard," Budanov stressed.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Drapatyi again. PHOTOS

According to him, the situation is being handled professionally, constructively and in the interests of the state.

"I therefore ask everyone to remain calm. Debate is normal in a free country. It is important that it continues peacefully, without provocations that could harm national security.

"I urge everyone to refrain from attacking others. The enemy is closely watching every internal dispute and waiting for us to start fighting among ourselves. Let me tell our enemies directly: it will not happen. Let us focus on our shared victory. Ukraine will undoubtedly emerge from this situation stronger. Work is underway. There will be results," the head of the Presidential Office concluded.

See more: Zelenskyy meets again with Deputy Chief of General Staff Horbatiuk. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, the General Staff stressed that media reports about Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue and that both he and Hnatov continued to perform their duties.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claims that Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Syrskyi, naming Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk as possible successors.

Read more: Zelenskyy to hold new series of talks with military today – President’s Office