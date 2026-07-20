Zelenskyy meets again with Deputy Chief of General Staff Horbatiuk. PHOTOS

Today, 20 July 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, which he described as substantive.

Zelenskyy wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What was discussed?

"We are discussing the strategy for defending Ukraine and the details of cooperation with our partners. We are accelerating the implementation of supply agreements. A substantive meeting with Volodymyr Horbatiuk. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement reads.

Zelenskyy provided no further details about the meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy to hold new series of talks with military today – President’s Office







See more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Drapatyi, Horbatiuk and Apostol: I value objective assessment of situation. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on 19 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with three more experienced Ukrainian military commanders: Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Apostol.

Read more: Following meetings with military command, Zelenskyy announced "key talks"