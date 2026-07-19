Following meetings with military command, Zelenskyy announced "key talks"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave details of his discussions with the military command.

He announced this in a video message, according to Censor.NET.

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New details of the conversations

"Today, I continued my discussions with experienced Ukrainian military officers. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Volodymyr Horbatiuk and Oleh Apostol – each of them is well known within the army. These included briefings on the situation along the various fronts, as well as a general discussion of the state of the war," said the Head of State.

Zelenskyy noted that it is important to assess our future strategy and our proactive actions as Ukrainians, and to determine how to compel Russia to bring this war to an end with a peace that is honourable for Ukraine and guarantees our security.

"There are various aspects to this, and I want to hear how the commanders and leaders in our Ukrainian Defence and Security Forces view the situation. I have some crucial discussions tomorrow. Ukraine must achieve its goals, and it will," added Zelenskyy.

What led up to it?

As a reminder, on 18 July, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke with three more experienced Ukrainian military officers – Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Apostol.