Zelenskyy to hold new series of talks with military today – President’s Office

On Monday, 20 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scheduled a series of meetings and talks with military personnel at various levels.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the presidential communications adviser, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"Today, the president once again has many conversations with military personnel at various levels," Lytvyn told journalists.

Zelenskyy previously announced that key talks on the future strategy for forcing Russia to make peace would take place on Monday, 20 July.

See more: "Bring Fedorov back, sack Syrskyi": protests enter their fourth day in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, on 19 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with three more experienced Ukrainian military commanders: Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Apostol.

Read more: Following meetings with military command, Zelenskyy announced "key talks"