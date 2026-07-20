Zelenskyy meets with Drapatyi again. PHOTOS

Today, 20 July 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Mykhailo Drapaty, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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What did Zelenskyy say?

"I am grateful for today’s conversation – Mykhailo Drapatyi and I managed to discuss many issues. It is important that the experience of all components of Ukraine’s Defence Forces be applied in a coordinated manner. Glory to Ukraine!" he stressed.











Read more: Zelenskyy to hold new series of talks with military today – President’s Office

The head of state provided no further details about the meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy prepares to sack Syrskyi: Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk among possible successors – Zhelezniak

Background

As a reminder, on 19 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with three more experienced Ukrainian military commanders: Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Apostol.

Today, Zelenskyy met again with Deputy Chief of the General Staff Horbatiuk.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Fedorov and Syrskyi: ’I hear what people are saying; decisions regarding army will be worked out’