Zelenskyy spoke with Fedorov and Syrskyi: ’I hear what people are saying; decisions regarding army will be worked out’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to protests in cities across Ukraine calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to remain in his post as Minister of Defence.

He made this statement in an address, according to Censor.NET.

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Decisions regarding the army will be worked out

"There have been many consultations over the past two days. Of course, I am listening to what people are saying. I spoke at length with Mykhailo Fedorov today. I also spoke with Oleksandr Syrskyi today. Decisions regarding the army will be worked out. I thank everyone who cares about Ukraine. I thank everyone who is defending our positions on the front line, who is striving to send the war back home – to Russia, to where the war came from," said the head of state.

Read more: Fedorov has responded to protests in his support: "Changes are bound to happen; dialogue is taking place"

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation