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Zelenskyy spoke with Fedorov and Syrskyi: ’I hear what people are saying; decisions regarding army will be worked out’
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to protests in cities across Ukraine calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to remain in his post as Minister of Defence.
He made this statement in an address, according to Censor.NET.
Decisions regarding the army will be worked out
"There have been many consultations over the past two days. Of course, I am listening to what people are saying. I spoke at length with Mykhailo Fedorov today. I also spoke with Oleksandr Syrskyi today. Decisions regarding the army will be worked out. I thank everyone who cares about Ukraine. I thank everyone who is defending our positions on the front line, who is striving to send the war back home – to Russia, to where the war came from," said the head of state.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement as defence minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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