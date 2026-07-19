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Fedorov has responded to protests in his support: "Changes are bound to happen; dialogue is taking place"
Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has thanked Ukrainians for their support, as they have been taking to the streets for the third day running to demand his reinstatement as head of the Ministry of Defence.
He wrote about this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"Changes are bound to happen. You thanked me for ‘Dream’ and ‘Action’. For my part, I thank you for the hope. I have never felt such a sense of responsibility, not even in government posts. I thank the veterans and the military for holding the front line and upholding honour. Dialogue is taking place. I believe that everything will work out," said Fedorov.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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