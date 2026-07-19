Fedorov has responded to protests in his support: "Changes are bound to happen; dialogue is taking place"

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has thanked Ukrainians for their support, as they have been taking to the streets for the third day running to demand his reinstatement as head of the Ministry of Defence.

He wrote about this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Changes are bound to happen. You thanked me for ‘Dream’ and ‘Action’. For my part, I thank you for the hope. I have never felt such a sense of responsibility, not even in government posts. I thank the veterans and the military for holding the front line and upholding honour. Dialogue is taking place. I believe that everything will work out," said Fedorov.

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

See more: Protest demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement is continuing for third day in Kyiv. PHOTOS