New appointments in Armed Forces of Ukraine, Stefanishyna served notice of suspicion and offensive in Kharkiv region | IRYNA ROMALIISKA. VIDEO

Personnel reshuffles in the Ukrainian government, the situation on the front, and economic pressure on Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda political observer Roman Romaniuk discusses the appointment of Rustem Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the notice of suspicion issued by the NABU and the SAPO to former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, the proposed move of Ihor Klymenko to the post of National Security and Defence Council secretary, Yevhen Khmara’s chances of becoming defence minister, and a possible future appointment for Kyrylo Budanov.

Vadym Hlushko, founder of the KiberBoroshno community, analyses the 40-day operation involving strikes on Russia, attacks on the Wildberries marketplace and oil refineries, the consequences for the Russian economy and public sentiment, as well as the prospects of using Starlink to strike Iskander launchers.

Yurii Butusov, a military journalist and UAV company commander, discusses the situation in the Kupiansk sector, the critical situation in the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk area, the fighting for the Chobitok forest, and the appointment of Serhii Sobko as Deputy Commander-in-Chief under Drapatyi.

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Read more: Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov