Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov

The situation on several sectors of the front remains critical, with Russian forces continuing to advance, particularly near Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and Sloviansk.

Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV company in the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Khartiia 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, said this in an interview with journalist Iryna Romaliiska, Censor.NET reports.

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Where is the fighting currently most difficult?

"Every sector of the front is difficult because we are fighting an enemy that has superior forces. There is no sector where the Russians are at a disadvantage, where they have fewer forces, and we have more. Extremely difficult fighting is taking place everywhere. On most sectors of the front, the enemy has an advantage in manpower and in many types of weapons," he explained.

According to Butusov, the situation in Kostiantynivka is a major cause for concern.

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"Unfortunately, the enemy can already infiltrate most of the city. The enemy is making a deep flanking manoeuvre around (Kostiantynivka – Ed.) towards Druzhkivka. Fighting is now taking place in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. There are indeed serious challenges.

"The enemy is also approaching the outskirts of Druzhkivka. This is another major challenge. The enemy has effectively captured most of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Chasiv Yar and is trying to drive us beyond even the administrative boundaries of these cities.

"The enemy is approaching Slovians, literally just a few kilometres away. And the Sloviansk thermal power plant, which is a crucial staging point," the commander said.

The situation in many sectors is, without exaggeration, critical.

"Fierce fighting is underway, and the enemy is advancing. Unfortunately, we are currently unable to stop it in many sectors. In some sectors, the front has been stabilised, the enemy is being destroyed, and there are no advances. On others, the enemy continues to move forward," he added.

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Risks

According to Butusov, the situation poses an enormous risk.

"We are embroiled in major political battles. Everyone is talking about interviews, rallies and everything else. Yet while we are discussing all this, the authorities are making none of the decisions needed to bring about the real changes that are urgently required. The new commander-in-chief is now studying the situation. An enormous amount of information has landed on his desk: he needs to form a team, make decisions, meet foreign partners, establish cooperation and examine thousands of issues he must understand as commander-in-chief during the handover," the commander explained.

Butusov stressed that the command-and-control situation is currently extremely difficult.

"The new defence minister is likewise getting to grips with the management system. The situation is extremely difficult. I hope that, under pressure from events and losses, we will finally begin making systemic decisions related to decentralising command and control, appointing capable commanders to the appropriate positions, strengthening the corps structure and increasing responsibility for assigned sectors. I hope the authorities will begin listening to the corps commanders who have demonstrated strong combat performance in this war," he concluded.

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