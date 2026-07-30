Zelenskyy in US, protests for Fedorov, situation at front, xenophobia in Poland | Romaliiska LIVE. VIDEO

The outcomes of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the crisis surrounding Fedorov’s resignation, and the situation at the front.

Journalist Iryna Romaliiska discusses these topics with guests in her video programme.

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The video features a conversation with former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valerii Chalyi.

Has the White House’s position changed? The fate of Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill, Patriot deliveries and the role of Laura Loomer.

The political crisis surrounding Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister and an excerpt from his interview. Protests demanding Fedorov’s return — a conversation with one of the organisers, veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi.

The situation at the front and personnel changes at the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff - a conversation with Yurii Butusov.

A wave of xenophobia against Ukrainians in Poland - journalist Yevheniia Motrich.

Watch more: Why did ’Armada’ exhibition become target for Russians? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO