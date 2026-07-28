Why did ’Armada’ exhibition become target for Russians? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

In this episode on the ‘Butusov Plus’ channel, journalist Iryna Romaliiska provides a detailed analysis of the circumstances surrounding the Russian strike on the ‘Armada’ exhibition in the Kyiv region.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

What is known about the Russian Federation’s strike on the Kyiv region?

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the firing ranges where the arms exhibition was taking place.

Ten people are known to have been killed and around 100 wounded.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that the main organiser of the event had been detained. He has been notified that he is suspected of an offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine a preventive measure for him in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.

As of the morning of 27 July, 11 people are known to have been killed.

On 27 July, the court imposed a pre-trial measure on Vasyl Honcharuk, the organiser of the exhibition in the Kyiv region that was shelled by the Russian Federation, in the form of detention for 60 days without the option of bail.

Read more: Russian strike on defence industry event in Kyiv region: "ARMADA" association has provided explanation