Russian strike on defence industry event in Kyiv region: "ARMADA" association has provided explanation

On 24 July, the Russians attacked the Defense Industrial Complex event in the Kyiv region, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. The ‘Armada’ Association has provided details of the event and how invitations were sent out.

This is reported on the official page of the "Armada" Association, according to Censor.NET.

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A closed-door event was held

As noted, the "Armada" Association held a closed event — a practical working demonstration of Ukrainian technologies aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from modern airborne threats, attended by participants from the Ukrainian defence industry and potential users.

The organisers state that:

The exact location of the event was not publicly available. The text currently being circulated in the media and on social media as a purported public announcement was an invitation distributed only to specific recipients via private channels. The exact venue was communicated separately to confirmed participants following registration and verification.

Reports on previous similar events only appeared after they had concluded. Some of these reports are now being used as evidence that information about the venue of today’s event was allegedly available in advance. This is not true.

This was a practical demonstration, not an exhibition.

The association emphasised that the event focused on the operation of air target detection and interception systems, unmanned interceptors and other anti-drone technologies, electronic warfare (EW), radio-electronic countermeasures (REC), radar systems and other solutions. Testing such systems requires open space and the opportunity for practical application.

The association has declared its full cooperation with the investigation and its readiness to provide the competent authorities with all the information required to establish the circumstances under which details of the venue may have fallen into enemy hands.

The association has also asked that no photos or videos from the site, details of those involved, the exact location or unverified accounts of the circumstances of the attack be shared.

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