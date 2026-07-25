Russian strike on defence industry event in Kyiv region: "ARMADA" association has provided explanation
On 24 July, the Russians attacked the Defense Industrial Complex event in the Kyiv region, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. The ‘Armada’ Association has provided details of the event and how invitations were sent out.
This is reported on the official page of the "Armada" Association, according to Censor.NET.
A closed-door event was held
As noted, the "Armada" Association held a closed event — a practical working demonstration of Ukrainian technologies aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from modern airborne threats, attended by participants from the Ukrainian defence industry and potential users.
The organisers state that:
- The exact location of the event was not publicly available. The text currently being circulated in the media and on social media as a purported public announcement was an invitation distributed only to specific recipients via private channels. The exact venue was communicated separately to confirmed participants following registration and verification.
- Reports on previous similar events only appeared after they had concluded. Some of these reports are now being used as evidence that information about the venue of today’s event was allegedly available in advance. This is not true.
- This was a practical demonstration, not an exhibition.
The association emphasised that the event focused on the operation of air target detection and interception systems, unmanned interceptors and other anti-drone technologies, electronic warfare (EW), radio-electronic countermeasures (REC), radar systems and other solutions. Testing such systems requires open space and the opportunity for practical application.
The association has declared its full cooperation with the investigation and its readiness to provide the competent authorities with all the information required to establish the circumstances under which details of the venue may have fallen into enemy hands.
The association has also asked that no photos or videos from the site, details of those involved, the exact location or unverified accounts of the circumstances of the attack be shared.
What is known about the Russian Federation’s strike on the Kyiv region
- On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the firing ranges where the arms exhibition was taking place.
- Ten peopleare known to have been killed and around 100 wounded.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
- Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that the main organiser of the event has been detained. He has been notified of the charges against him under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine his pre-trial detention measures in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.
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