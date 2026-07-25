Organiser of the military exhibition in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the Russian Federation, has been detained – Kravchenko. PHOTO

The organiser of a military exhibition in the Kyiv region, which was targeted by Russian ballistic missiles yesterday, has been detained.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the enemy strike

He noted that 10 people are currently known to have been killed. The youngest was just 19 years old. One hundred people were injured. Homes have been destroyed.

"People who have lost their loved ones. Animals that have been killed or maimed. Russia is behind this attack. It is Russia that has committed yet another war crime. However, the investigation is also establishing the circumstances that may have exacerbated the scale of this tragedy," writes the Prosecutor General.

Watch more: Emergency rescue operations completed at site of missile strike in Kyiv region – SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What has the investigation established so far?

According to the investigation, one of the gunsmiths’ associations, without any approval from the military command, the regional and district military administrations, or other authorised bodies, organised a large-scale event involving military personnel, representatives of state bodies, international partners and the business community. The programme included, in particular, a demonstration of air defence systems.

According to Kravchenko, over 300 people were invited to the open-air venue. The nearest shelter, measuring just 34 square metres, was located approximately 100 metres from the event site. This means that hundreds of people were exposed to an obvious security risk from the very outset.

"Invitations were sent out nine days before the event, whilst the exact location and time were announced just one day beforehand. The investigation is examining whether these actions could have enabled the enemy to prepare a targeted strike," he adds.

See more: Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: five people were injured in Bucha district, including children. PHOTO

Arrest and charges

According to Kravchenko, the main organiser of the event has been detained. He has been notified that he is suspected of an offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine a preventive measure for him in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.







Urgent searches have been carried out at the association’s office and at the homes of individuals who may have been involved in organising this event.

A separate legal assessment will be carried out of the actions or inaction of all officials who were obliged to respond to potential risks.

In particular, the activities of the relevant units of the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, state authorities, local government bodies and the military command are being investigated: to what extent the security situation was properly monitored; whether potential threats were identified and assessed in a timely manner; whether the response measures provided for by law were taken; and whether the actions or inaction of the responsible officials could have influenced the course of events.

See more: Russia strikes Kyiv region: large-scale fire has broken out in Bucha district. PHOTOS

What is known about the Russian strike on the Kyiv region