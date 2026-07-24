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Emergency rescue operations completed at site of missile strike in Kyiv region – SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian missile strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The attack killed 10 people and injured dozens more.
Emergency workers extinguished fires at three private homes and eight vehicles.
In addition, 23 private homes, two hotels, a restaurant and 34 vehicles were damaged.
Tents operated by the State Emergency Service and the National Police remain at the scene, where residents can seek assistance with issues related to the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Consequences of the attack
What is known about Russia’s strike on the Kyiv region
- On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
- It later emerged that the ruscists had struck a training ground where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- Ten people are known to have been killed and about 100 injured.
- The Prosecutor General’s Office said the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, time and format, what security measures had been put in place and whether the risks had been properly assessed under martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July was not under the authority of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.
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