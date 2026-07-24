Emergency rescue operations completed at site of missile strike in Kyiv region – SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian missile strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The attack killed 10 people and injured dozens more.

Emergency workers extinguished fires at three private homes and eight vehicles.

In addition, 23 private homes, two hotels, a restaurant and 34 vehicles were damaged.

Tents operated by the State Emergency Service and the National Police remain at the scene, where residents can seek assistance with issues related to the aftermath of the Russian attack.

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Consequences of the attack



















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What is known about Russia’s strike on the Kyiv region